SOOC September 18

My challenge this week from Northy " set up a subject or choose a scene and experiment with various camera settings (picture style, in-camera colour filters, etc)... and then post 3 or 4 (on their own or as a collage in your other album), explaining a bit about what you did, which one you prefer, and why...

Night vision was my favourite when I tried at night in the garden - between the dark and my dicky eyes, even with glasses, they are not composed as well as I would like but here they are SOOC