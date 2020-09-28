SOOC September 28

Mural artist Joe Quilter has breathed new life into the drab treatment plan tanks on the Hume Highway near Wilton.



The talented Tahmoor artist and his business partner Snarl have spruced up the tanks located on the eastern side of the highway just before the Picton Road exit heading south.



Tank 1: Reflects the image of a local dairy farmer and represents the grit of farming, something Australia as a nation, and the Wollondilly in general prides itself on.



Tank 2: Represents the local Indigenous community - the Tharawal tribe. The Lyre Bird painted upon it is the Tharawal totem. It also features the eucalyptus flower, which is prominent in the region.



Tank 3: Is inspired by the photography of Angela Towndrow. It celebrates local fauna like the Wollondilly raptor, which is a bird of prey, It also features the white Waratah which is the Wollondilly Shire's emblem and can be found across the region.