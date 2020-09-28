Previous
SOOC September 28 by annied
SOOC September 28

Mural artist Joe Quilter has breathed new life into the drab treatment plan tanks on the Hume Highway near Wilton.

The talented Tahmoor artist and his business partner Snarl have spruced up the tanks located on the eastern side of the highway just before the Picton Road exit heading south.

Tank 1: Reflects the image of a local dairy farmer and represents the grit of farming, something Australia as a nation, and the Wollondilly in general prides itself on.

Tank 2: Represents the local Indigenous community - the Tharawal tribe. The Lyre Bird painted upon it is the Tharawal totem. It also features the eucalyptus flower, which is prominent in the region.

Tank 3: Is inspired by the photography of Angela Towndrow. It celebrates local fauna like the Wollondilly raptor, which is a bird of prey, It also features the white Waratah which is the Wollondilly Shire's emblem and can be found across the region.
Annie D

Diana ace
What a fabulous find and shot, wonderful artwork! Such interesting info too, thanks.
September 29th, 2020  
Annie D ace
@ludwigsdiana drive past it often - this is the first time I have managed a decent photo - it can be seen from the highway and nowhere to stop
September 29th, 2020  
Babs ace
They are brilliant, we saw them while on our way to Mittagong to stay with a friend last November but couldn't get a photo on the way down. Tried on the way home but of course, we were on the other side of the highway. I did get a photo but it wasn't very good. Will try and find it and post it just for you.

Haven't had chance to get back down that way since lockdown. Lucky you for getting such a good shot. fav.
September 29th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wowza, that is ever so cool!
September 29th, 2020  
Liana Bull ace
These are very cool. Well captured.
September 29th, 2020  
