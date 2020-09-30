Previous
Next
SOOC September 30 by annied
Photo 750

SOOC September 30

and that's it for SOOC September. Thank you Richard @vignouse - I particularly enjoyed playing around in b&w and learned a bit more about composition I hope.
This is the grounds at Ebenezer Church - Australia’s oldest church, est. 1809 at Ebenezer, NSW - the first non-conformist then Presbyterian Church in Australia.
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
205% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise