SOOC September 30

and that's it for SOOC September. Thank you Richard @vignouse - I particularly enjoyed playing around in b&w and learned a bit more about composition I hope.
This is the grounds at Ebenezer Church - Australia’s oldest church, est. 1809 at Ebenezer, NSW - the first non-conformist then Presbyterian Church in Australia.
ties that bind
past and future
present familiarities
common interests
shared experiences
it doesn't matter where you're from
where you've been
just who you are
and what you share
that makes us friends
