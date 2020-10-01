Previous
Next
Architecture 1 by annied
Photo 751

Architecture 1

Fun with themes album for October is Architecture - this one for https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44021/new-minimalism-challenge - minimalism challenge as well/
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
205% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Wow, the roofline looks for all the world like a dotted lines on a road map. This is so great.
October 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise