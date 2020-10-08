Architecture 8

Not really an architecture image but when I was looking through some recent images the ones on the bottom row from a week or so ago reminded me I had images from earlier in the year.

The 2019–20 Australian bushfire season - colloquially known as the Black Summer was responsible for the loss of 33 lives. In addition to the loss of life, more than 10 million hectares burnt across Australia and 3,000 homes and 7,000 outbuildings were destroyed. Millions of native plants and animals perished, along with 80,000 head of livestock.



