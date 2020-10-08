Previous
Next
Architecture 8 by annied
Photo 758

Architecture 8

Not really an architecture image but when I was looking through some recent images the ones on the bottom row from a week or so ago reminded me I had images from earlier in the year.
The 2019–20 Australian bushfire season - colloquially known as the Black Summer was responsible for the loss of 33 lives. In addition to the loss of life, more than 10 million hectares burnt across Australia and 3,000 homes and 7,000 outbuildings were destroyed. Millions of native plants and animals perished, along with 80,000 head of livestock.

8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
207% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kerri Michaels ace
cool
October 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise