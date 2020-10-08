Architecture 8

Not really an architecture image but when I was looking through some recent images the ones on the bottom row from a week or so ago reminded me I had images from earlier in the year.
The 2019–20 Australian bushfire season - colloquially known as the Black Summer was responsible for the loss of 33 lives. In addition to the loss of life, more than 10 million hectares burnt across Australia and 3,000 homes and 7,000 outbuildings were destroyed. Millions of native plants and animals perished, along with 80,000 head of livestock.
ties that bind
past and future
present familiarities
common interests
shared experiences
it doesn't matter where you're from
where you've been
just who you are
and what you share
that makes us friends
