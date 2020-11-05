Previous
bits and pieces-5 by annied
Photo 786

bits and pieces-5

5th November 2020 5th Nov 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Photo Details

Babs ace
Brought back memories. In one of our first married quarters there was a bread bin just like the one on the right on our inventory. It was big enough to hold about 6 loaves, ha ha.
December 21st, 2020  
