bits and pieces-7 by annied
bits and pieces-7

under the bridge
7th November 2020 7th Nov 20

Annie D

@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Babs ace
When I first saw this I thought it looked like Morpeth bridge and then I read the word Morpeth on the bridge itself. ha ha. A bit of a giveaway.
December 28th, 2020  
