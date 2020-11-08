Previous
bits and pieces-8 by annied
Photo 789

bits and pieces-8

The crew at Fire & Rescue NSW 373 East Maitland get behind a good cause by painting the trees at their station blue as part of the Blue Tree Project.

The Blue Tree Project is a mental health awareness initiative started in 2018 by Kendall Whyte after her brother, Jayden, took his own life.
The project's guidelines require painters to only colour dead trees and to use non-toxic paint to prevent any impact on the environment.
Annie D

Lou Ann ace
Eerie and beautiful, too. What an amazing cause.
December 28th, 2020  
