bits and pieces-8

The crew at Fire & Rescue NSW 373 East Maitland get behind a good cause by painting the trees at their station blue as part of the Blue Tree Project.
The Blue Tree Project is a mental health awareness initiative started in 2018 by Kendall Whyte after her brother, Jayden, took his own life.
The project's guidelines require painters to only colour dead trees and to use non-toxic paint to prevent any impact on the environment.
ties that bind
past and future
present familiarities
common interests
shared experiences
it doesn't matter where you're from
where you've been
just who you are
and what you share
that makes us friends
I have...