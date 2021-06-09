epicormic sprouting

The eucalypts have remarkably abundant, well protected and anatomically distinctive bud-forming structures in their leaf axils, branches, stems and lignotubers. These structures are quite consistent across this large genus, but are generally different from resprouting structures in many other plants. From an anatomical perspective, these structures seem best adapted to regeneration after fire.Eucalypts are some of the most successful post-fire resprouters, especially epicormic resprouting after medium- and high-intensity fires.