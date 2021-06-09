Previous
epicormic sprouting by annied
epicormic sprouting

The eucalypts have remarkably abundant, well protected and anatomically distinctive bud-forming structures in their leaf axils, branches, stems and lignotubers. These structures are quite consistent across this large genus, but are generally different from resprouting structures in many other plants. From an anatomical perspective, these structures seem best adapted to regeneration after fire.
Eucalypts are some of the most successful post-fire resprouters, especially epicormic resprouting after medium- and high-intensity fires.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/275194423_Buds_bushfires_and_resprouting_in_the_eucalypts
Latest from all albums

Lou Ann ace
This is so interesting. Here after our historic cold spell in February, many trees started leafing out on their trunks instead of their limbs. Many still have no leaves on their outermost limbs. All the nurserymen say to wait till next year before removing the trees.
June 18th, 2021  
judith deacon ace
Fascinating information, thank you.
June 18th, 2021  
