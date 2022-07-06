Sign up
Photo 1107
Make 30 - 6 Snail's eye view
This month I am attempting the Make 30 photos list....
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46748/make-30-photos
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
2
1
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Tags
make-30-2022
jackie edwards
ace
great shot. how did you get up from there???
July 20th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@jackies365
- she got up at snail's pace, Jackie!
Great composition and idea!
July 20th, 2022
Great composition and idea!