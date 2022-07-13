Previous
Next
Make 30 - 13 Eye-catching by annied
Photo 1114

Make 30 - 13 Eye-catching

This month I am attempting the Make 30 photos list.... https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46748/make-30-photos

The light through this beautiful glass piece caught my eye immediately - I didn't look at the price because I really don't need it....now looking at the photo I wish I had checked the price because it really is gorgeous!
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
305% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
How fabulous! Don’t you hate it when you wish you had purchased something but never really go back to see about it. 🤗
July 26th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Once in a while it happens that you really wished you bought something but most of the time a photo is enough!
July 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise