Previous
Next
Abstract 14 by annied
Photo 1146

Abstract 14

I am doing ABSTRACT AUGUST
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46874/**abstract-august**
The last of this week's B&W garden lensbaby
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
314% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb Annie , great lines and clarity in this close-up abstract ! fav
August 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
Interesting shapes and lines!
August 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise