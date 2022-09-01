Nifty Fifty 1

I will be doing the Nifty Fifty SOOC September challenge this month. For the challenge I will be using a 50mm lens on my Nikon D7200.I shoot in Raw and Jpeg - the jpeg is set on B&W. The colour images open in Adobe to convert the DNS file but I will not do any adjusting of the image - I will just resize so the file is not too big. B&W images will just be resized.I love the afternoon light on this beautiful gum in the neighbours yard...took a couple of photos and was pleased with this one.