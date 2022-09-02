Previous
Nifty Fifty 2 by annied
I will be doing the Nifty Fifty SOOC September challenge this month. For the challenge I will be using a 50mm lens on my Nikon D7200.
I shoot in Raw and Jpeg - the jpeg is set on B&W. The colour images open in Adobe to convert the DNS file but I will not do any adjusting of the image - I will just resize so the file is not too big. B&W images will just be resized.
I had a play on August 30th to reacquaint myself.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Annie D

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh my that is lovely!
September 4th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
Another perfect SOOC. The overexposed setting suits this.
September 4th, 2022  
