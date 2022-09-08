Sign up
Photo 1171
Nifty Fifty 8
I will be doing the Nifty Fifty SOOC September challenge this month. For the challenge I will be using a 50mm lens on my Nikon D7200.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
I spent some time photographing grevillea in the garden so will be posting some of them over the next couple of days - I need to work on framing the shot and adjusting settings.
Grevillea 'Robyn Gordon'
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
0
0
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
5976
photos
191
followers
139
following
320% complete
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1165
1382
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
Views
8
Album
Fun with Themes
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
7th September 2022 4:51pm
Tags
anniedgarden
,
nf-sooc-2022
,
anniednf-sooc-2022
