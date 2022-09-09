Previous
Nifty Fifty 9 by annied
Photo 1172

Nifty Fifty 9

I will be doing the Nifty Fifty SOOC September challenge this month. For the challenge I will be using a 50mm lens on my Nikon D7200.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022

Grevillea 'Coral Baby'
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Annie D

@annied
Diana ace
This is so gorgeous Annie, I love the tones!
September 9th, 2022  
Carole G ace
Such a pretty shot
September 9th, 2022  
