Nifty Fifty 13

I will be doing the Nifty Fifty SOOC September challenge this month. For the challenge I will be using a 50mm lens on my Nikon D7200.This week will be images from a day out at Mt Tomah Botanical Gardens - I have a busy work week ahead so took the 50mm out for the day in case there were no more outings or opportunities.Mt Tomah Botanical Gardens