I will be doing the Nifty Fifty SOOC September challenge this month. For the challenge I will be using a 50mm lens on my Nikon D7200.This week will be images from a day out at Mt Tomah Botanical Gardens - I have a busy work week ahead so took the 50mm out for the day in case there were no more outings or opportunities.The Brunet Meadow where more than 100,000 daffodil bulbs are coming into bloom. This year’s display of Narcissus is the largest to date with around 485 different cultivars bursting through the earth.