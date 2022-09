I will be doing the Nifty Fifty SOOC September challenge this month. For the challenge I will be using a 50mm lens on my Nikon D7200.This week will be images from a day out at Mt Tomah Botanical Gardens - I have a busy work week ahead so took the 50mm out for the day in case there were no more outings or opportunities.I believe this to be a Eucalyptus fastigata (Brown Barrel). It is huge - the diameter must be 1.5 - 2m. If my googling is correct this tree is likely to be several hundred years old! Brown Barrel grows well on the fertile soils of Mt Tomah and the surrounding basalt-capped mountains nearby.I love this tree :)