Previous
Next
Nifty Fifty 19 by annied
Photo 1182

Nifty Fifty 19

I will be doing the Nifty Fifty SOOC September challenge this month. For the challenge I will be using a 50mm lens on my Nikon D7200.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
Thank you for all the lovely comment and favs on my week of Mt Tomah SOOC images.
This week will be images from the Southern Highlands and Hawksebury areas.
This first image is on the highway to the Southern Highlands. All the bikes are part of the "Wall to Wall: Ride for Remembrance."

https://365project.org/annied/the-ones-i-left/2022-09-17
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise