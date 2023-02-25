Previous
FoR - 25 and Get Pushed 551 by annied
Photo 1342

FoR - 25 and Get Pushed 551

This month I am joining in with Flash of Red February - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47572/flash-of-red-february-moves-into-week-2-on-monday,-february-6th
This week is landscapes.
Also for Kathy's challenge to combine two challenges - the landscape for FOR and another challenge - this one another Abstract
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Annie D

Photo Details

Helen Jane ace
landscapes don't come much more abstract than this - and yet we all know we are looking at trees. I like it.
February 25th, 2023  
