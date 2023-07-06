Out and About 6

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.

This will be another two parter - today the ferry trip on the Parramatta River - tomorrow the destination.

I am enjoying this theme and most days atm we are out and about somewhere - the creative part is fun - the choosing images part ...well I always struggle with that and it takes more time than the actual final image - I struggle with the selection and also get side tracked while sorting through hahaha

We caught the RiverCat from Rydalmere to Olympic Park... the trip up the river is scenic and the light and reflections today were beautiful.