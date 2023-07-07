Out and About 7

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.

This is the destination of yesterdays ferry trip.

Alighted at Sydney Olympic Park wharf and followed the 1.5km Wangal Walk to Newington Armory.

The first and last images are part of The Murama Healing Space. The Murama Healing Space is an example of urban adaptive re-use that aims to promote health and wellbeing for Indigenous youth and all who visit. The only Indigenous-led collaboration between an Indigenous Cultural Council and a state government authority in Western Sydney, the Murama Healing Space represents progress towards greater Indigenous self-determination in the design and implementation of an urban health initiative.

The middle image is The Newington Armory gatehouse.

Newington Armory is the former Royal Australian Navy armament depot, which is now used for tourism. The heritage-listed building was built in 1897 in the Federation style as the cooperage, a workshop for the repair of gunpowder barrels. The tramway lines connect various buildings on the reserve with Armory Wharf.

