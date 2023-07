Out and About 10

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.

Part two of yesterdays outing we headed down the old Pacific Hwy and turned off at Berowra. Wound our way down Berowra Waters Rd to the car ferry which takes you across to Berowra Waters Marina where we enjoyed a cuppa and slice in the quiet surrounds.

The Red-tailed black cockatoo in the middle isn't a great image but the pair flew over silently and I was lucky to snap this.