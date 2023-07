Out and About 11

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.

Another two part day which started with a visit to Wentworth Falls Picnic area in Blue Mountains National Park - not for a picnic - it was a tad chilly - the app read 5.5 but feels like -2.6. We checked out the lookouts along the path but only briefly as the wind was gusting and blowing.