Out and About 12

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.

So after chilly Wentworth Falls it was on to chilly Katoomba. I love the buildings and rooftops as you approach the turn off especially when the light is right.

We stumbled upon the "Unique Patisserie" and unique it was - a bakery and Malaysian restaurant in one - their Honey Chicken and Penang Curry were delicious and the gorgeous lady serving was a delight.

We headed to Scenic world to check out the Three Sisters but didn't stay long their either as it was still very cold.