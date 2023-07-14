Previous
Out and About 12 by annied
Photo 1479

Out and About 12

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.
So after chilly Wentworth Falls it was on to chilly Katoomba. I love the buildings and rooftops as you approach the turn off especially when the light is right.
We stumbled upon the "Unique Patisserie" and unique it was - a bakery and Malaysian restaurant in one - their Honey Chicken and Penang Curry were delicious and the gorgeous lady serving was a delight.
We headed to Scenic world to check out the Three Sisters but didn't stay long their either as it was still very cold.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
405% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Wonderful collage. So good to find a special restaurant, everything sounds delicious.
July 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise