Out and About 15

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.

This outing had us heading south - the final stop was Maddens Falls Lookout in Dharawal National Park.

The walk to the falls was an easy track-a combination of boardwalk and stony track through lovely bushland.

While the falls were lovely I really loved the spots you could enjoy the creek.

I was chuffed to get decent photos of the New Holland Honeyeater (left) and the Little Wattlebird (right).