Previous
Out and About 15 by annied
Photo 1482

Out and About 15

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.
This outing had us heading south - the final stop was Maddens Falls Lookout in Dharawal National Park.
The walk to the falls was an easy track-a combination of boardwalk and stony track through lovely bushland.
While the falls were lovely I really loved the spots you could enjoy the creek.
I was chuffed to get decent photos of the New Holland Honeyeater (left) and the Little Wattlebird (right).
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
406% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
This is stunning, love the birds and the way you put this together.
July 20th, 2023  
Christine Louise
All 3 photos are great, love the middle one
July 20th, 2023  
Annie D ace
@ludwigsdiana @365projectclmutlow thank you so much!
July 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise