Out and About 24

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.

I am behind and decided to start my Abstract August before finishing July......

Another lovely spot in Wentworth Falls.

Left - Grey Shrike-thrush

Middle - Golden Whistler

Right - Thornbill?

Feel free to correct my bird ID's :)

There were way too many stairs down to Empress Falls even though it wasn't far - I was more than happy to hang around a flat area about 70 or so metres in and was thrilled to get pics of these birds :)