Out and About 24 by annied
Photo 1491

Out and About 24

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.
I am behind and decided to start my Abstract August before finishing July......
Another lovely spot in Wentworth Falls.
Left - Grey Shrike-thrush
Middle - Golden Whistler
Right - Thornbill?
Feel free to correct my bird ID's :)
There were way too many stairs down to Empress Falls even though it wasn't far - I was more than happy to hang around a flat area about 70 or so metres in and was thrilled to get pics of these birds :)
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Lou Ann ace
I love this, Annie.
August 25th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely shots and collage.
August 25th, 2023  
