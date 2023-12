Out and About 30

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.

I am behind and decided to start my Abstract August before finishing July.....and I am now behind in November too hahaha



The Glenbrook Native Plant Reserve is a small botanical garden and arboretum of around 2 hectares in Glenbrook, New South Wales, featuring Australian native plants, principally those indigenous to the Blue Mountains.