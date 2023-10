Bird 3 - Cockatoo

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.

I have so many photos of Sulphur-Crested Cockatoos - I love them and they are pretty much everywhere around. They can be very noisy and destructive but they are such characters I could watch them for hours.

This pair were at Bidjigal Reserve back in July and they nabbed themselves a fabulous nesting hollow in a gorgeous tree.