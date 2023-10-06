Previous
Bird 6 - Magpie by annied
Bird 6 - Magpie

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.
I love magpies (Gymnorhina tibicen), they are such intelligent birds and have the most beautiful song.
Taken at Bidgigal July23
