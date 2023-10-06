Sign up
Previous
Photo 1561
Bird 6 - Magpie
My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.
I love magpies (Gymnorhina tibicen), they are such intelligent birds and have the most beautiful song.
Taken at Bidgigal July23
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
6568
photos
186
followers
131
following
Tags
anniedbirds
