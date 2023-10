Bird 10 - Yellow-tailed Black-Cockatoo

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.

Was thrilled to see a flock of these guys at Mount Annan in July. The yellow-tailed Black Cockatoo (Zanda funerea) is a large cockatoo native to the south-east of Australia measuring 55–65 cm (22–26 in) in length.