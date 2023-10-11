Previous
Bird 11 - Yellow Robin by annied
Bird 11 - Yellow Robin

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.
The Eastern Yellow Robin is found in a wide range of habitats from dry woodland to rainforest.

Taken at Mount Annan in July
Annie D

