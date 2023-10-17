Previous
Bird 17 - Brown Cuckoo-Dove by annied
Photo 1572

Bird 17 - Brown Cuckoo-Dove

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.
Brown Cuckoo-Doves (Macropygia phasianella) are a chocolate-brown species of pigeon native to the wetter forests of eastern Australia.

Scheyville National Park-Longneck Lagoon July23
17th October 2023

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderfully composed
October 29th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot
October 29th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
I like the browns , we don't get them
October 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice shot!
October 29th, 2023  
