Previous
Photo 1572
Bird 17 - Brown Cuckoo-Dove
My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.
Brown Cuckoo-Doves (Macropygia phasianella) are a chocolate-brown species of pigeon native to the wetter forests of eastern Australia.
Scheyville National Park-Longneck Lagoon July23
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
4
2
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Fun with Themes
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
31st July 2023 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderfully composed
October 29th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
October 29th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like the browns , we don't get them
October 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice shot!
October 29th, 2023
