Bird 18 - White-Faced Heron by annied
Photo 1573

Bird 18 - White-Faced Heron

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.

The white-faced heron (Egretta novaehollandiae) is Australia's most common and widespread heron and can be found in suitable habitat throughout the country.

Mount Annan July23
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Annie D

@annied
@annied
