Bird 20 - Silvereye by annied
Photo 1575

Bird 20 - Silvereye

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.

Silvereye (Zosterops lateralis) are native to Australia, New Zealand and the south-west Pacific islands of Lord Howe, New Caledonia, Loyalty Islands, Vanuatu, and Fiji.

20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Diana ace
I love these cute little birds.
November 3rd, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely bird.
November 3rd, 2023  
