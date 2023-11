Bird 22 - Satin Bowerbird

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.



The Satin Bowerbird (Ptilonorhynchus violaceus) is a bowerbird endemic to eastern Australia. The bird on the left is the male - female on the right. The Satin Bowerbird gets its name from its habit of building a bower out of sticks, and decorating it with blue items, like stolen pegs, straws, and bits of litter, as well as blue flowers and berries.



Male - taken at Euroka picnic area Aug23

Female - taken at Emu Green Aug23