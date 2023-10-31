Previous
Birds 31 - Australian Raven and White-winged Chough by annied
Photo 1586

Birds 31 - Australian Raven and White-winged Chough

I have finally completed my theme for October - the birds I have photographed while out and about.
I love Australian Ravens (Corvus coronoides) a passerine bird in the genus Corvus native to much of southern and northeastern Australia. They look formidable and have a distinctive call.There is a pair in a huge gum tree a few doors down that have been there quite a few years, they don't venture into our yard very often.
The White-winged Chough (Corcorax melanorhamphos) is another favourite - I usually see them when lunching in the Megalong Valley - if they are around you need to keep an eye on your food as they won't hesitate to pick things right from the table.
31st October 2023

Diana ace
Beautifully captured, I love the red eye!
November 22nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
November 22nd, 2023  
Annie D ace
@ludwigsdiana the choughs have great eyes
November 22nd, 2023  
