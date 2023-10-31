Birds 31 - Australian Raven and White-winged Chough

I have finally completed my theme for October - the birds I have photographed while out and about.

I love Australian Ravens (Corvus coronoides) a passerine bird in the genus Corvus native to much of southern and northeastern Australia. They look formidable and have a distinctive call.There is a pair in a huge gum tree a few doors down that have been there quite a few years, they don't venture into our yard very often.

The White-winged Chough (Corcorax melanorhamphos) is another favourite - I usually see them when lunching in the Megalong Valley - if they are around you need to keep an eye on your food as they won't hesitate to pick things right from the table.