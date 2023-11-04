Sign up
Photo 1594
Flora 4 - Coronidium elatum
I have November 2023 and January 2024 themes to catch up - behind as usual hahaha
This month is Aussie flora I have come across while out and about on bush walks.
Coronidium elatum, commonly known as the white paper daisy or tall everlasting, is a perennial herbaceous shrub in the family Asteraceae found in open forests in eastern Australia.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Annie D
ace
@annied
From Sydney, Australia.
Brigette
ace
this is a lovely theme annie - look forward to seeing the month unfold.
May 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous capture of these beauties.
May 8th, 2024
