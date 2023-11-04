Previous
Next
Flora 4 - Coronidium elatum by annied
Photo 1594

Flora 4 - Coronidium elatum

I have November 2023 and January 2024 themes to catch up - behind as usual hahaha
This month is Aussie flora I have come across while out and about on bush walks.

Coronidium elatum, commonly known as the white paper daisy or tall everlasting, is a perennial herbaceous shrub in the family Asteraceae found in open forests in eastern Australia.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
478% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brigette ace
this is a lovely theme annie - look forward to seeing the month unfold.
May 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous capture of these beauties.
May 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise