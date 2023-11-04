Flora 4 - Coronidium elatum

I have November 2023 and January 2024 themes to catch up - behind as usual hahaha

This month is Aussie flora I have come across while out and about on bush walks.



Coronidium elatum, commonly known as the white paper daisy or tall everlasting, is a perennial herbaceous shrub in the family Asteraceae found in open forests in eastern Australia.