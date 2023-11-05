Flora 5 - The Beauty of Banksia

I have November 2023 and January 2024 themes to catch up - behind as usual hahaha

This month is Aussie flora I have come across while out and about on bush walks.



I absolutely love Banksia - Banksias are a fascinating and diverse group of plants belonging to the Proteaceae family. Native to Australia, Banksias grow as trees or woody shrubs, boasting spectacular flower spikes and unique foliage.



Banksias play a crucial role in Australia’s ecosystems, providing food and shelter for a myriad of native wildlife. With over 170 species, Banksias come in all shapes and sizes.