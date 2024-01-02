Wildlife Encounters 2

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.

This is my first cuddle with a wombat more than 10 years ago. Meg, a Southern Hairy-Nosed Wombat was a hand raised pouch rescue I was lucky enough to meet. She was a delight. Sadly she is no longer around.

The Southern Hairy-nosed Wombat (Lasiorhinus latifrons) is one of three living species of wombat and is the smallest of all three wombat species. It is found mainly in South Australia and is it's faunal emblem.

All species of wombat have suffered population fragmentation since European settlement of Australia through hunting, culling, land clearing, introduction of toxic weeds and competition from other native and feral grazers.