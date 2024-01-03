Wildlife Encounters 3

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.

This cutie is Penny. She is a Sugar Glider. She and Kandii happily jumped to the hand that held the grape - their favourite treat. This was around 10 years ago.

Known for their adorable big eyes and love of natural sugar, Sugar Gliders are a charming, native Australian marsupial that play an important role in the ecosystem, helping to control the insect population and pollinate native Australian plants.



These palm-sized, nocturnal marsupials can be found in tall eucalypt forests and woodlands along eastern and northern NSW. Sadly, Sugar Gliders have disappeared from much of suburban Australia due to the species losing their homes to habitat clearing and fragmentation.