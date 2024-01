Wildlife Encounters 6

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.

This is Hugo the Galapagos tortoise. Not an Aussie native, he was born in 1950 and arrived at the Australian Reptile Park in 1963. He turned 73 years old in October last year.