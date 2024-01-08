Previous
Wildlife Encounters 8
Wildlife Encounters 8

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.
My first cuddle with a Quokka. This is years before selfies with quokkas became a thing hahaha.
The Quokka is one of the smallest wallabies... a small marsupial in the macropod family. The island of Rottnest near Perth, Australia is their primary home and small populations also survive in W.A's south-west forests.
Taffy ace
Oh, so very cute!
January 9th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
I didn't realise they were actually wallabies. It looks rather cute.
January 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
How wonderful that you were able to cuddle these cuties.
January 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
He really looks as though it is enjoying the cuddle
January 9th, 2024  
