Wildlife Encounters 8

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.

My first cuddle with a Quokka. This is years before selfies with quokkas became a thing hahaha.

The Quokka is one of the smallest wallabies... a small marsupial in the macropod family. The island of Rottnest near Perth, Australia is their primary home and small populations also survive in W.A's south-west forests.