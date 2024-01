I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.My post yesterday https://365project.org/annied/fun-with-themes/2024-01-09 was Ringo when he was younger - under a year old.This is Ringo when he was around 5 years old - I haven't seen him since then but I know he is doing well - he turned 10 last year.