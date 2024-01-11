Wildlife Encounters 11

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.
I have shared photos of the "Cage of Death" before - https://365project.org/annied/the-ones-i-left/2015-08-14https://365project.org/annied/the-ones-i-left/2015-08-15 back in 2015. I am including it now for my own memories of animal encounters.
The crocodile we went into the water with is Axel - 5.1m and 900kg. He was captured in the Roper River near Katherine in the N.T as he was stalking fishermen and becoming a problem. He was moved around a bit and ended up back in Darwin in 2014.
Sadly he died in 2021, probably from old age, they believe he was around 90 years old.