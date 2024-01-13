Wildlife Encounters 13

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.

Another of the reptiles I was up close with - met a few this day back in 2015.

This one is a Ridge-tailed Monitor, it is found in northern Western Australia, in the Northern Territory and in the western and north-western parts of Queensland. As you can see it was quite active hahahaha.