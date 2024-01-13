Previous
Wildlife Encounters 13 by annied
Wildlife Encounters 13

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.
Another of the reptiles I was up close with - met a few this day back in 2015.
This one is a Ridge-tailed Monitor, it is found in northern Western Australia, in the Northern Territory and in the western and north-western parts of Queensland. As you can see it was quite active hahahaha.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Annie D

@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Mags ace
Fun captures!
January 16th, 2024  
*lynn ace
Oh wow, I don't think I would be brave enough for that!
January 16th, 2024  
