Wildlife Encounters 14

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.

The last of the reptile encounters.

The left image is a Centralian carpet python and I've been handling him since he was about 6 inches long - he's a beautiful snake with a lovely temperament.

The middle image is a white Blue-tongued lizard.

On the right is a Black-headed Python.