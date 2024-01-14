Previous
Wildlife Encounters 14 by annied
Wildlife Encounters 14

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.
The last of the reptile encounters.
The left image is a Centralian carpet python and I've been handling him since he was about 6 inches long - he's a beautiful snake with a lovely temperament.
The middle image is a white Blue-tongued lizard.
On the right is a Black-headed Python.
Diana ace
Omw you are brave, I could never touch those! Wonderful shots of you!
January 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw, how brave are you. I do not think I could visualise me with a big snake round my neck!! But the little lizard is so sweet
January 16th, 2024  
Annie D ace
@ludwigsdiana I love reptiles Diana - my youngest daughter has kept bearded dragons and snakes as pets for over 20 years.
January 16th, 2024  
