Wildlife Encounters 16

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.

This is the first of two Yellow Footed Rock Wallabies I was lucky enough to be involved with hand raising. She was cheeky and independent and loved to kick her huge feet out of the pouch at you.