Wildlife Encounters 19

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.

Another Quokka encounter - not long prior to this encounter my daughter had been given a nasty bite on the leg by a different quokka and was a tad wary of these two who if you didn't keep scratching and feeding were likely to nip haha...we both were unscathed :)